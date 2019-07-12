Religion Briefs: ‘Stuff the church’ with diapers

Calvary Lutheran diaper drive starts July 14
Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, Mount Airy, will be holding a diaper drive from July 14-26. Donated packs of diapers, wipes, and pull-ups will be shared with local food pantries as well as the Howard County Diaper Project, Human Services of Carroll County, and The Religious Coalition for Emergency Family Shelter in Frederick. Donations can be dropped off in the mini-church on the front lawn of the church. The congregation is asking for help in reaching its goal to “stuff the church” with diapers! Contact Patti at fcannaday@comcast.net for information.
Taylorsville UMC hosting Bible school, July 15-19
Taylorsville United Methodist Church is hosting a Vacation Bible School from July 15-19. The theme is DINO-MIGHT JESUS. Children will learn the story of David and Goliath and that God makes us strong. And we will learn through the story of Elijah that God’s love makes us soar. It begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Taylorsville United Methodist Church, 4356 Ridge Road, Mount Airy. free. Call 410-875-4101. www.taylorsvilleumc.org
Uniontown church to host VBS, July 15-19
Uniontown Bible Church is hosting a free Vacation Bible School. The theme is BLAST TO THE PAST and it is all about discovering your call to love God and others. There will be music, crafts, games, snacks, many surprises, and more!! You must register in advance. It begins at 6 p.m. Monday at Uniontown Bible Church, 4272 Watson Lane, Union Bridge. Call 410-775-1345. utown.org/events/summercamps
Union Bridge Community VBS, July 15-19
Union Bridge Church of the Brethren at 124 S. Main St., will host a Vacation Bible School program, “Roar Life is wild, God is good.” The program will run from 9 to 11 a.m. July 15-19, 2019 for children from age 4 through fifth grade. To register, email unbrb@verizon.net or call the church at 410-775-2717.
St. Mary’s Lutheran VBS, July 15-19
St. Mary's Lutheran Church will hold its vacation Bible school July 15-19 from 6 to 8 p.m. All children ages 3 years old through sixth grade are invited to attend at no charge to learn, "Who is our neighbor?" through stories, crafts, games, and snacks. For more information, call 410-346-7146 or email scottkr1@embarqmail.com.
Lazarus Church VBS, July 15-19
Lazarus Church, 5101 S. Church Street in Lineboro, Maryland, is hosting a vacation Bible school from 6-8:30 p.m. nightly, July 15-19. The theme is Roar: Life is Wild, God is Good. For more information contact Rita 443-375-1114, Alexis 443-375-1115 or Audrey 443-375-6951.
Westminster SDA hosting VBS, July 16-20
Westminster Seventh-Day Adventist Church will hold a free vacation Bible school July 16-20 from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages 4 to 12. Children will learn about God in Cactusville a western town, with story time, games, crafts, and snack time at 320 Crest Lane, Westminster. For more information, visit www.wadventist.org or call 410-848-2599.
Calvary UMC holding VBS, Aug. 1-2
Calvary United Methodist Church is inviting elementary-aged children to attend a free Noah’s Ark, Vacation Bible School on Thursday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 2 from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. each day. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided. Participants will experience Noah’s Ark by engaging in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics based activities throughout the day. Register at calvary-mtairy.org or call 301-829-0358.