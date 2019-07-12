Religion Briefs: ‘Stuff the church’ with diapers

Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, Mount Airy, will be holding a diaper drive from July 14-26. Donated packs of diapers, wipes, and pull-ups will be shared with local food pantries as well as the Howard County Diaper Project, Human Services of Carroll County, and The Religious Coalition for Emergency Family Shelter in Frederick. Donations can be dropped off in the mini-church on the front lawn of the church. The congregation is asking for help in reaching its goal to “stuff the church” with diapers! Contact Patti at fcannaday@comcast.net for information.