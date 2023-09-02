Manchester author Rita Pamplin turns cancer battle into book to educate and encourage others

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In April 2019, Rita Pamplin’s world turned upside down.

The Manchester woman found out that the pain on her left side was caused by a cancerous tumor in her bladder, and wondered if she would be around long enough to see her oldest daughter graduate from high school later that spring.

After undergoing numerous surgeries, including transurethral resection of a bladder tumor, a procedure done to diagnose and treat early-stage bladder cancer, she coped with her illness by writing letters speaking directly to her cancer.

Her letters were compiled in a book, “Dear Cancer: A Collection of Letters from One Woman’s Fight,” published in May 2020.

The book is in the process of being made into a short film, set to hit streaming platforms later this year. Titled “Dear Cancer,” the film turns the letters into a story exploring themes such as family, hope and love.

Pamplin, 56, wrote the screenplay and is serving as a producer on the film.

“I hope that my movie inspires someone sitting in that audience to know that they have hope,” she said. “I want to bring enlightenment to the effects of cancer; I want to encourage people to speak out on their cancer and bring hope and faith and encouragement and inspiration to people to keep fighting and don’t give up.”

Now three years in remission, Pamplin says she hopes the book can serve as a way to provide encouragement, hope and wisdom to those battling cancer and to educate others about the disease.

“I [wrote the book] because I knew that I needed to help other people in their journey besides myself,” Pamplin said. “I wrote it for me, but I wanted to share it with other people to help them, which was my ultimate goal for the book.”

Pamplin’s friend, Sherry Harrison, of Victorville, California, read “Dear Cancer” after Harrison’s second breast cancer diagnosis in 2020. She said the book helped her feel understood in her fight.

“I was reading [her book] and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I feel that’ and it helped me to validate that I was allowed to be mad, I was allowed to cry, I was allowed to feel sorry for myself,” she said. “It was like yelling at your cancer and saying, ‘How dare you invade.’ It helps uplift you and it says, ‘hey, I’m not alone.’”

Pamplin will read selections from her book at the Carroll County Public Library North Carroll branch at 2255 Hanover Pike in Hampstead, Oct. 10 from 6-7 p.m.