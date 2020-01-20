A: I guess I would be remiss if I didn’t talk about the fact that we’re doing local sports now. One of the things I saw when starting here was the opportunity for new programming, and sports was one of those the organization really hadn’t touched on or dove too deeply into. So we went about developing ways in which we could cover sports and start that process in the last school year, and in this school year, for high school sports. It’s been very rewarding to get an increased amount of coverage of what’s going on in terms of high school sports, and we’ve also expanded into covering the community college’s Carroll Lynx launch as well. It was very exciting to see us use new technology to capture the games, clip them into highlights, and then make year and season wrap-up programs that really celebrate what we do in terms of sports here in the county.