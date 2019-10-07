The Department of Planning has been working with several other county departments to update the county’s zoning since February 2015, according to Planning Director Lynda Eisenberg. Part of the road to approval involves holding public hearings for citizens to offer comments on the proposed change before the Board of Commissioners vote. Eisenberg presented a summary of the changes to the public at hearings held at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the county office building before the Board of Commissioners.