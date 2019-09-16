Carroll County comprehensive rezoning nears finish line; citizens invited to public hearing Oct. 3

Although the rezoning process has been in the works for four years, Eisenberg said the county has pushed particularly hard the last 18 months. The Board of Commissioners recently agreed to schedule a public hearing to receive comments on the rezoning documents. There will be meetings Oct. 3 in the Reagan Room (003) of the County Office Building at 225 N. Center St., Westminster, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The hearings will include information on the proposed text and map changes, according to a release from the county office.