Carroll County Restaurant Week gives local businesses hope for a boost

This coming week, from Aug. 11 to 17, locals will have the opportunity to try special deals at over two dozen establishments participating in Carroll County Restaurant Week.
The end of summer often serves as a slow time for restaurants, as people want to get in those last-minute trips to the beach before school starts and fall arrives. Restauarant Week aims to help boost business in that slow period.
Participating restaurants will be offering prix fixe menus, meals offered at a fixed price, from open to close throughout the week.
“This is, historically, a slow time of year for restaurants. So, by offering specials, where they can try to attract people to come to them, they’re not only getting business at a time where maybe they wouldn’t because of how slow it is," Chamber of Commerce President Mike McMullin said, “but they’re also given an incentive for folks to come and discover them. One of these local restaurants need to be discovered, some are already fan favorites, but I think it’s a great thing because it’s a slower time of the year for them.”
In another boost for local consumers, Restaurant Week overlaps with Maryland’s tax-free shopping week.
Locations participating in Carroll County Restaurant Week are listed below:
Basta Pasta: 5957 Exchange Drive, Eldersburg, MD 21784 (443)-920-3477; Blue: Bistro & Catering: 330 One Forty Village Road, Westminster, MD 21157 (410)-871-0900; Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant: 2020 Sykesville Rd., Westminster, MD 21157 (410)-857-3563; Bistro 91: 3000 Gamber Rd., Finksburg, Maryland (410)-861-8841; Cryin’ Johnnies: 235 South Main St., Mount Airy, MD 21771 (301)-829-6555; E.W. Beck’s: 7565 Main Street, Sykesville, MD 21784 (410)-795-1001; Flick’s Pub: 100 Antrium Blvd., Taneytown, MD 21787 (410)-756-6400; JeannieBird Baking Company: 42 W Main St., Westminster, MD (443)-201-8538; Liberatore’s Ristorante & Catering: 6300 Georgetown Blvd. Eldersburg, MD 21784 (410) 781-4114; Maggie’s: 310 E. Green Street, Westminster, MD 21157 (410) 848-1441; Memories Charcoal House: 403 E Ridgeville Blvd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771 (301) 829- 2264. Mount Airy Inn: 1401 S. Main St., Mt. Airy, MD 21771 (301) 829-1400; O’Lordans Irish Pub: 14 Liberty Street, Westminster 21157; (410) 876-0000; Paradise Ristorante: 20 Distillery Dr., Westminster (410) 876-1421; Rafael’s Restaurant: 32 West Main Street, Westminster, MD 21157 (410) 840-1919; Rock Salt Grill: 65 W. Main St., Westminster, MD 21157 (410) 861-6400; Salerno’s Restaurant & Catering: 1043 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg, MD 21784 (410) 795-8400; The Buttersburg Inn: 9 N Main Street, Union Bridge, MD 21791 (410) 775-9939; The County Cork Wine Pub: 1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784 (410) 970-8110; The Mt. Airy Tavern: 1001 Twin Arch Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771 (301) 829-3212; The Stables Restaurant & Lounge: 452 E. Main Street, Westminster, MD (410) 840-8181; Sweet Simplici-Tea: 7540 Main Street, Sykesville, MD 21784 (410) 548-7676; Baldwin’s Station: 7618 Main Street, Sykesville, MD 21784 (410) 795-1041; Tim’s Thai Restaurant: 17 E Main St., Westminster, MD 21157 (410) 386-0607; Nora’s Grill and Bistro: 6300 Georgetown Blv., Sykesville, MD 21784 (410) 988-3350; Molli’s Café: 199 East Main Street, Westminster, MD (443) 201-9523; The Links at Challedon: 6166 Challedon Circle, Mt. Airy, MD 21771 (301) 829-3000