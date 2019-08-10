Carroll County Restaurant Week gives local businesses hope for a boost

“This is, historically, a slow time of year for restaurants. So, by offering specials, where they can try to attract people to come to them, they’re not only getting business at a time where maybe they wouldn’t because of how slow it is," Chamber of Commerce President Mike McMullin said, “but they’re also given an incentive for folks to come and discover them. One of these local restaurants need to be discovered, some are already fan favorites, but I think it’s a great thing because it’s a slower time of the year for them.”