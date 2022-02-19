Carroll County legislators join other Republicans to introduce package of election safeguard bills in General Assembly

Senate Bill 738 would require the State Board of Elections to coordinate with local boards of elections during statewide elections to perform a sample audit of mail-in ballots to include signature verification. If a critical number of those sample ballots are rejected, it would trigger an audit of all the ballots in that jurisdiction. The bill also allows provisions for ballot “curing,” a practice that allows local boards of elections to contact voters whose ballots have a problem, such as a missing signature, and allows the voter to “cure” it so it may be counted. The bill also calls for the reporting and posting of audit results to the State Board of Elections.