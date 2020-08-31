Carroll commissioner considering voting to reopen tackle football as weekly coronavirus community cases decrease

As parents and athletes clamor for youth tackle football programs to reopen in Carroll and Anne Arundel counties, at least one Carroll commissioner is considering making a push to restore youth recreational sports to what they were before the pandemic struck.
Commissioner Eric Bouchat, R-District 4, may make a motion at the Board of Commissioners’ weekly meeting Thursday to reinstate competition for the youth rec sports of tackle football, basketball and wrestling, he said in an interview Monday. That will depend, he said, on what the numbers say about youth hospitalizations and fatalities due to COVID-19.
Players, coaches and parents rallied in Westminster and Annapolis over the past week to support youth football programs. On Wednesday, Bouchat attended the event in Carroll County and was moved by the children who spoke out for the sport they love.
“The kids actually gave speeches and talked about how wonderful sports are in developing their character and their competition,” he said at the rally. “I was just so impressed with these kids standing up giving a speech.”
In August, the county departments of health and recreation and parks announced competition would be prohibited in three youth rec sports considered “high risk” for spreading COVID-19. Flag football was offered as an acceptable alternative to tackle football. This decision does not affect travel teams that are unaffiliated with rec councils. Practice in these sports may continue.
On Monday, about 150 protesters gathered outside the Anne Arundel County Health Department to call for a reversal of the decision to cancel fall youth tackle football in that county. County Executive Steuart Pittman addressed the crowd holding a megaphone.
Ed Singer, head of Carroll County Health Department, presented COVID-19 data to the commissioners last week that showed fewer than five new community cases in the 18 under age group during the week of Aug. 16.
Bouchat said Monday he will feel more comfortable making a motion to reopen youth rec sports if the number of hospitalizations and deaths among youth are also low, information the commissioner is waiting to receive from the health department.
Singer has said he would like to see weekly community cases fall to 35 per week for two consecutive weeks before schools reopen. For the week beginning Aug. 23, the health department reported 36 new community cases after reporting 37 the previous week. That number had been as high as 110 this summer.
Is flag football any safer?
Some of the people fighting to reopen tackle football have questioned whether flag football is safer than tackle. Though players don’t tackle, they can come face-to-face when blocking.
In response, Singer wrote in an email the intent behind the county’s decision is to have less close contact between players by offering a more “pass based” game. Singer said his responses were developed in conjunction with Carroll County Government.
“In theory, in flag football, a play ends with a flag pulling, not with a multi-person tackle,” Singer wrote. “As with everything we are doing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, these measures are intended to provide some level of mitigation. Nothing can be done to provide for complete prevention. Whether it is wearing masks, reducing capacity in bars and restaurants, keeping our distance, or modifying sports, all are meant to reduce transmission risks.”
Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, attended part of a flag football scrimmage Sunday where teams from Sykesville, Westminster, and Winfield were present. Rothstein’s son Sam, a college athlete, has been helping coach the Sykesville Raiders while taking classes from home online. Rothstein was “very impressed” by the activity. He said people wore masks and the athletes seemed to be having fun.
Singer acknowledged eliminating face-to-face blocking in flag football would reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, but said the departments of health and recreation tried to present a plan that had the best solution for the community.
“No solution is perfect and any time compromise is involved, usually both parties have to give a little,” Singer wrote.
He cited guidance offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Maryland’s Sports Commission that classifies high contact sports as high risk.
Singer added there is “no reason” play can’t return to normal when the pandemic has abated.
Pat Stoetzer and Katherine Fominykh contributed to this story.