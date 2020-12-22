Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Co. boasts first female lieutenant in its long history

Kylee Zbignewich got talked into taking emergency services training courses by her stepfather, Ken Hyde, in 2017, when Zbignewich was a senior at Westminster High School.
Zbignewich found herself during that time falling in love with the EST program. Emergency medical training followed, as did a paid firefighter job in Baltimore County. Zbignewich, who joined Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Company in 2016, said she remembers hearing that women tended to stay in the ambulance while the men took to the fire engines.
So much for that notion. Zbignewich, 20, recently received a promotion and became the first female fire lieutenant in Reese’s 73-year history.
“Oh man, this means the world to me,” said Zbignewich, who was a sergeant before earning lieutenant status. “Being able to make a difference and show other people that not just males can do this job … females can too. Being the first, I’m setting an example for all these other young females that strive to be a firefighter.
“Sometimes women can do the job better than the men, but don’t tell them that.”
Hyde, Reese’s fire chief, said Zbignewich took to the training programs right away despite her initial unwillingness. When told she had to get blue pants and black boots as part of her uniform, Hyde said, Zbignewich balked. But not for long.
“Now you can’t get her out of the black boots,” Hyde said. “She wears them all the time.”
Zbignewich is more than just a sharp dresser on the job, the chief said.
“She has the drive. She’s physically able and capable of doing the job,” Hyde said. “That’s what’s incredible. I’ve been a fireman since 1981. She’s probably the second-best female [firefighter] I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve fought a lot of fire, and she’s incredible. I’m super proud of her, for her to get this far. And she’s a great firefighter. That’s the even better part.”
Zbignewich said it took but one engine ride on a call for service near Sandymount Road for her to realize how much she wanted to become a firefighter. The house fire wound up being a fatal one, she said, but the adrenaline rush and urge to help whoever was in danger sparked something inside her.
“We pulled up and there was fire blowing out of the windows. It was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is real,’” Zbignewich said. “Knowing that there was somebody in there, that just made it even more real. Putting a fire out, that’s muscle memory. We’re trained to do that. But getting somebody else out, that’s life. So we’re risking our lives to go save somebody else’s life. That’s the most important thing.”
Hyde said Zbignewich will be assuming more of a leadership role within the fire company as a lieutenant, something his stepdaughter is savoring. When Hyde said he needed help teaching and mentoring some of the younger firefighters, Zbignewich offered to assist.
“We’ve got newer people joining just to be with her,” Hyde said. “It’s incredible. ... She’s a mentor for the girls. She’ll be a paid officer in the future, there’s no doubt.”
Zbignewich has a paid position with Baltimore County Fire Station 18 in Randallstown, she said, but calls Reese her home in Carroll. The fire department got its start in 1947, according to Reese’s website, and put together its first group of officers the following year. More than 70 years later, Zbignewich is adding her name to the department’s history book with a special note attached to it as the first female lieutenant.
“I like to see other girl firefighters can come up to me and say … ‘Hey, I want to be like you. I can be just like her, I can do it,’” Zbignewich said. “So being the first, making history, I love it. I’m all about that. I’m setting example for these young girls.”