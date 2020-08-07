Delegate, rec sports community push back on Carroll County decision to nix some youth sports

“I’m one of those people that really keeps quiet about my opinions about politics and COVID and all of the decisions that are made,” McClenahan said. “I’m a novice to all of that. I work in [information technology], I’m a soccer coach. What experience do I have? But ... you can’t take away one of the few remaining things that these kids need. It’s not just them playing a game. These are things that they’re going to take with them forever.”