Carroll County’s decision on rec sports stands pending expected state guidance; transition to flag football begins

Telling children who love football they couldn’t compete anymore might have been the saddest day of Vince Damico’s 15-year coaching career, but the Sykesville Raiders are adapting to flag football and pressing on with a shortened season.
The Raiders are just one of many youth recreational sports leagues that have been affected by Carroll County Government’s decision to halt competition of three sports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers high risk for spreading COVID-19: tackle football, basketball and wrestling. This does not apply to private travel teams, only to teams associated with county rec leagues under the Department of Recreation and Parks.
The heads of county health and recreation, Ed Singer and Jeff Degitz, announced the decision at the Aug. 6 Board of Commissioners meeting.
Damico said there were many tears when the young football players, ranging in age from 5 to 13 years old, learned their tackle football season would not continue after practice had already begun. Damico is head coach of the 13U team, the eldest athletes in the rec league, and for them, this season was akin to that of a high school senior. He said some of the kids have been playing together since they were 5.
The leaders of the rec league decided they didn’t want to give up entirely and chose to switch to flag football instead, according to Damico. County officials previously said flag is an acceptable alternative to tackle.
“The main reason we decided to adapt this way is to do something to keep the kids engaged and keep them out there in sports,” Damico said in an interview Monday. “Rather than just throwing in the towel and giving up on them.”
At the Aug. 13 Board of Commissioners meeting, Singer recommended the commissioners wait to make any changes to youth rec sports until the state issues more guidance, which he anticipates will be soon.
“I feel like the CDC guidance is very unclear,” Singer said, and he’s been after the Maryland Department of Health to provide more guidance to counties regarding COVID-19 and youth sports. He expects the state to release more information on youth sports in the next week.
Singer acknowledged the decision to prohibit competition in certain sports was not popular, but said it’s important to prevent the spread of COVID-19. What’s more, children can also get sick and suffer lasting respiratory issues, Singer said, noting it’s not commonplace. He spoke to an epidemiologist and the primary physician at the Maryland Department of Health handling youth sports guidance and they said competition in tackle football is “absolutely not advisable at this point in the pandemic,” Singer said.
“I don’t like being the unpopular person in Carroll County, but I feel like we have to try to do the right things and I need to try to give you the best advice that I can,” Singer told the commissioners.
Degitz received feedback after the decision was publicized, largely from the football community. He said some teams, like the Sykesville Raiders, are switching to flag while others have no interest in it.
A change.org petition to reinstate tackle football competition had generated more than 1,300 signatures as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Degitz learned the 30-mile travel cap may need to be tweaked, as it allows some teams in a league to travel but prevents others from doing so. He said although the feedback from residents may not always be favorable, he said it is helpful regardless.
The commissioners lamented the decision’s effect on young athletes and their families, but agreed to wait and see what guidance comes from the state before possibly making a change.
“I really feel sorry for the parents out here at the present time with kids, whatever age they are,” said Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2. “We’re doing what we think is the best and the safest thing for everyone here. If we get ahead of this pandemic things will change and things will open up.”
Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, said his son is home from college and adapting by helping coach a local team.
“I really believe that as a government we are responsible for our children,” Rothstein said.
Commissioner Eric Bouchat, R-District 4, defended Degitz and Singer, saying they are not the beginning and end of the decision to cancel competition.
“This is very painful for all of us,” Bouchat said.
For the Sykesville Raiders, Damico said the athletes are happy they at least have flag football. Practices are underway and games are planned to be held every other weekend with practices staggered between. The players are wearing helmets and shoulder pads to keep themselves safe from the occasional head bump and from COVID-19. Damico said they’re getting clear visors for helmets to cover kids’ faces to prevent spreading anything.
“None of us like it, but this is better than nothing,” Damico said.
Special equipment used to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 may be eligible for coronavirus relief funding, according to Singer. He said if the county gets a proposal from a team explaining that the equipment is needed to curb the spread of disease, and is not a typical expense like footballs, they could possibly get some of the county’s CARES Act funding.
The commissioners are scheduled to next meet Thursday at 10:30 a.m., with COVID-19 being the first topic on the agenda after general announcements, according to the draft agenda. The live stream of the meeting can be viewed through the county website.