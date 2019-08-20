Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland The Ready, Set, GROW! Aug 20, 2019 | 12:42 PM The Ready, Set, GROW! Procurement Connections Workshop at Carroll Community College Bollinger Family Conference Center. Outstanding small business owners were recognized with the presentation of Governor’s Citations Tuesday August 20, 2019. Next Gallery PHOTOS Honoring Army PFC Russell Milberry Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County News Pets Available for Adoption - Week of August 19, 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Cops on Rooftops Flying Feet Running Club Pets Available for Adoption - week of August 12, 2019 Nonagenarians mark 80th Westminster High School reunion Painting in the park Hampstead fire company carnival Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day