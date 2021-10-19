Ready Carroll Preparedness Program to teach residents how to respond to emergencies ‘big or small’

Carroll County residents will be able to learn how to prepare for incidents from everyday emergencies to disasters through an online safety program offered through the county.
The Carroll County Department of Public Safety announced this week the launch of the Ready Carroll Preparedness Program, a free four-session class provided by public safety and other partner agencies that will provide residents with basic skills needed to prepare for and respond to fire and crime emergencies as well as communitywide disasters.
Topics will include family and individual emergency preparedness, crime and fire prevention and a virtual open house session providing participants with information about volunteer opportunities with local emergency and disaster response organizations
Classes will take place virtually through four consecutive weekly sessions beginning Oct. 27. The following sessions will be held Nov. 3, Nov. 10, and Nov. 17. All class sessions begin at 6 p.m., and there is no cost to participate.
Valerie Hawkins, emergency management manager for the county, said the program is “a great way for families and individuals to learn how to respond to emergencies, big or small.”
The program is also a way for the department to reach out and interact with the community in ways it hasn’t before.
Hawkins said this is the first time the class is being offered but depending on attendance and interest, more classes will be offered in the future.
She said the class size is limited to 25 participants to keep “class sizes manageable” and as of Tuesday afternoon, six spots had been filled.
To register, visit https://attendee.gototraining.com/r/2437348316420833538.