Fire company in Carroll County scores sweet surprise from Ravens on Valentine’s Day

The Baltimore Ravens and Dunkin’ spread a little love throughout the area on Valentine’s Day, delivering “Poegrams” to six service-oriented locations.
On Friday morning, Ravens mascot Poe, team staff members and the Dunkin’ Community Cruiser made three stops in Baltimore County to deliver heart-shaped donuts and coffee.
In the afternoon, the caravan stopped at the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack, the Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Company and Sunrise Carroll Senior Living in Westminster.
Former wide receiver and kick returner Jermaine Lewis, who helped the Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XXXV, and his wife Imara were part of the team delivering the treats at Reese. Lewis signed autographs and posed for photos with members of the fire company.