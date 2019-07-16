Rape Crisis to hold trio of summer wellness events beginning July 18

Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County is introducing a new Summer Wellness Series, a trio of events aimed at relaxation and self care slated to begin Thursday, July 18.
The nonprofit Rape Crisis has collaborated with COB51 Art Studio in TownMall of Westminster to offer a therapeutic paint night from 7 p.m to 8:30 p.m. on July 18, a trauma sensitive yoga session at The Yoga Studio, also in TownMall, from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on July 25 and an EFT tapping workshop from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Aug. 1, at Silver Linings Lavender, in Westminster.
Each event is $10 on its own, and the whole series can be had for $25, with proceeds mainly going to cover the costs of the event, according to Rape Crisis CEO Janice Kispert.
“This is not a money maker for us, it’s probably going to cost us, which is fine,” Kispert said. “We just want to give back to the community.”
The idea for the Summer Wellness Series came out of a survey Rape Crisis took of people who participated in the nonprofit’s signature Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event in April.
“A lot of folks said, ‘We would like to see this momentum continue throughout the year,’” Kispert said. “We came up with this wellness series — brand new, never done it before — just as a way to connect with the community.”
The first event at COB51 will be a little different than the popular wine and paint nights, where everyone works on the same image, according to Kispert, with the evening being guided by Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative Art Therapist Anna Mills.
“This is a different twist in that it’s to help folks do an individual painting, whatever you want to paint, and it’s guided by an art therapist,” Kispert said. “It’s going to be your own interpretation; you will get out of it whatever you put in.”
The trauma-sensitive yoga night on July 25 will similarly have a therapeutic theme, and will be lead by Betsy Rosenbaum-Cassel of Healing Path Counseling Center.
“It brings awareness to the practice of yoga and I think it’s a good first-time event for folks who haven’t done yoga, as well as experienced folks,” Kispert said. “[It’s] open to the public, but we’re a little more in tune to someone who is a survivor.”
The Aug. 1 event will focus on “tapping,” a form of self-therapy for managing anxiety, according to Kispert, and will be lead by Vickii Engel of The Center for the Healing Arts.
“You actually do tapping exercise with your fingers, on your forehead and she will give you different tapping points. It’s a soothing, relaxing, self-initiated exercise that you could do any time, any place when you feel a little anxiety coming on,” Kispert said. “I am not saying it’s a cure-all, do all, but it’s a self-centered activity that helps bring you down to a calm place.”
The tapping event will be held in the back garden area of the Silver Linings Lavender aromatherapy shop at 235 E. Main St., Westminster.
“It’s a lovely, backyard with flowers and very calming,” Kispert said, noting Rape Crisis is excited about bringing people into all three local businesses.
“It’ a way to relax, come together and just do some different activities and support one another, as well as supporting local businesses who are donating their spaces to us,” she said. “It’s a win-win.”
If you go
What: Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County’s new Summer Wellness Series:
July 18: 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Therapeutic Paint Night at COB51 Art Studio, TownMall of Westminster, 400 N. Center Street, Westminster
July 25: 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. Trauma-Sensitive Yoga, The Gym, TownMall of Westminster
Aug. 1: 7 p.m.-8:15 p.m. EFT Tapping Workshop, Silver Linings Lavender, 235 E. Main St., Westminster
Cost: $10 per person per event, or $25 per person for all three events. Tickets available online at www.facebook.com/RCISofCarrollCounty/ or www.rapecrisiscc.org.
For more information, call Johanna Veader at 410-857-0900 or send email to jveader@rapecrisiscc.org.