“The estate complex now known as Raincliffe is a rare survivor late 19th century conception of the grand house and grounds. Victorian-Classical main house is a fine example of its type. Nearby tenant house was probably the original main house. ...The present tenants [at the time] are apparently incapable of and not interested in making repairs or maintaining the structures. The earliest opportunity should be taken to find a new tenant with such capability. The mansion house is just beginning to show serious signs of decay, but may be easily rescued. The outbuildings are sound and in no danger at present. The Dorsey house is in stable condition. The structures on the property are significant as a group, and DNR should make every effort to maintain them as such.”