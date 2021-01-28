‘Offer the gift of sobriety’: Recovery house for mothers set to open in Mount Airy

Rainbow of Love Recovery Foundation is expanding into Carroll County with a house designed to give mothers in recovery a necessary means for treatment.
The faith-based nonprofit organization was founded by executive director Carleah Summers in March 2019 to provide transitional housing and treatment resources for women recovering from substance abuse disorders.
Rainbow of Love, based in Frederick, opened its first recovery house in December 2019 and a second home last August. Summers said her husband and a majority of the nonprofit’s board members are from Carroll County, so she has been familiar with the need for additional housing in the area for quite some time.
“I know we get a lot of referrals from Carroll and most of them do not want to come to Frederick due to their support systems and jobs being in Carroll,” Summers said. “We have been trying and working diligently to try and get a house there and it just so happens we were able to find one.
“We are really excited about that and now we’re able to meet the need there as well.”
Andrea’s House for Women and Children is scheduled to open Monday, Feb. 1 in Mount Airy and will provide its residents with fully-furnished accommodations, transportation to and from meetings and appointments, wireless internet, cable television, and more, according to the director.
Residents must commit to a minimum six-month stay and obtain employment of at least 32 hours per week or a reasonable combination of school, employment, volunteer work, or intensive outpatient programming.
As a mother in recovery herself, Summers said there were little to no resources available when she overcame her addiction 15 years ago. She struggled to find a job and a place to live while raising her son, then 10 months old.
Women in treatment at recovery homes are rarely permitted to bring children with them and Summers said it provides mothers with a major roadblock, unless they go to state-funded programs through other treatment centers. By starting Rainbow of Love, these women are provided with a safe space to recover with their children in a friendly, home environment.
“Our mission is to empower women and add that spirituality piece so they’re able to have the tools as well as the hope to recover and do so successfully with their children …,” Summer said. “We have in-house case management and have really turned it into a program in a homelike atmosphere to they don’t feel like they’re in treatment.”
Andrea’s House offers a variety of programs to its residents such as meditation and yoga classes, nutritional classes, mental health groups, and parenting classes for women to learn how to bond with their children in the early stages of sobriety.
Summers said there is no maximum time limit on the duration of stay for Andrea’s House and she believes that everyone recovers differently. The goal is for these women to maintain a stable lifestyle, so long as there are visible signs of progression.
“It’s really exciting that we get to extend and offer the gift of sobriety to mothers in the county,” Summers said. “I think anytime you can expand the territory for something this powerful, it’s really, really exciting. Their children won’t go into the foster care system and having watched that so much in my career, it’s really rewarding.
“That’s my paycheck, honestly, seeing these moms be able to reunify with their children.”
For more information, people are encouraged to email info@rainbowofloverecovery.net or call 240-409-0450.