Carroll County chooses to move dirt by train, not dump truck, from Westminster to fill in New Windsor lagoon

Once the dirt is gone, a pond will be built to serve as a stormwater management facility, according to watershed restoration engineer Chris Heyn. The pond will provide water quality treatment for more than 200 acres in Westminster, according to a document attached to the meeting agenda. Much of the city’s water already drains to this area, and by building a pond, dirt in the water will settle to the bottom of the pond and then clean water will drain into Little Pipe Creek, Heyn said after the meeting.