Moving against racism and racial ‘othering’: Carroll County conference takes on issues of race

Danice Brown sat in her mother’s lap at her grandmother’s house as a child and heard her mother say to her, “Your brown skin is so beautiful. Don’t forget how beautiful your brown skin is,” but she wouldn’t realize until she grew older that her mother, along with the other adults in her life, were preparing her to enter a world that had already divided itself into an “us vs. them” narrative.
“All I could think of is that my parents think I’m amazing,” Brown said. “What I didn’t realize at the time were the various ways in which my parents were actually trying to prepare me for a world that intended to ‘other’ me.”
As the keynote speaker of Thursday’s 28th annual Carroll Citizens for Racial Equality Conference, Brown told a crowd of over 170 viewers via a Zoom video conference that the process of “othering,” or the act of excluding someone based on having an identity that is different from the norm, is a disservice — not only to people of color, but to everyone.
“To deny someone their humanity and dignity, you have to give up some of your own humanity and dignity,” she said.
She recalled her parents’ words from her childhood, words that encouraged her to never let anyone tell her she was less than them or that she was not as smart as them, and told those who were watching that she realized later in life that she was stepping into a more dangerous form of “othering,” a form that attributed to her own racial identity as a Black woman.
“That was a danger that my parents were aware of when I was a child that I was not,” she said. “What I learned as an adult is how dangerous racial othering can be, how it allows folks to engage in this process of devaluing and denying the experiences of Black, Indigenous and people of color.”
Brown’s discussion on how to tackle a nationwide “dual” pandemic — one of COVID-19 and the other racism — was one of the highlights of her address during the virtual conference, titled, “Our Country ’Tis of Thee?” Brown is an associate professor and coordinator of clinical training for the Counseling Psychology Graduate Program at Towson University and is a licensed psychologist with a private practice.
According to Erin Snell, one of the Carroll Citizens for Racial Equality, or CCRE, chairs for the conference, the organization has touched on various different issues in past years.
“Our conferences have grown, and we have focused on a variety of different topics. One year it was poverty in Carroll County, and another year we focused on our Muslim community and the issues they were facing,” she said.
Snell said the idea behind this conference was to explore what it felt like to be Black in America and how it feels to be marginalized in your own country.
“Can we all sing ‘My Country ’Tis of Thee?’ It depends on who you are and how you view this country,” she said. “I think we all need to be aware of that.”
This year’s conference was held at a time when the nation appears to be in a watershed moment in its history of civil rights.
The movement for racial justice was heightened in late May when George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis resident, was killed when an officer arresting him knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes. That sparked movements and rallies across the world, including in cities and towns spread throughout Carroll County.
“Where was the justice that was promised to the citizens of this country?” Brown asked. “As a result of police brutality, names continually keep getting added to the list and the marches have happened and the protests have happened, but again where is the justice that was promised for all?”
Brown later said, “I could be wrong, but last time I checked, regardless of what you did in this country, it is a right to be tried by a jury of your peers. But these folks were executed in the street, and in their beds, and folks have been executed in their backyards and on their grandmother’s couches. So how can we expect anything but a sense of collective grief?”
According to Snell, the Aug. 1 rally in Westminster in support of the Black Lives Matter movement was organized by another group of community members, Coalition Against Prejudice, who were joined by representatives from CCRE.
Brown said the move toward racial justice shouldn’t start with a conversation about how we should all be nice and kind to one another, but rather it should start with the conversation about what we can do to impact and change the structures and institutions that have continuously created gaps and disproportionate experiences for people of color.
“When you have this sense of ‘othering’ someone and identifying that they don’t belong, which is then reinforced by a system of power, that is the crux of racism,” she said. “Racism is not just a dislike of another person, it is a dislike that gets reinforced by systems of power.”
For Garry Honeman, a founding member of CCRE, the conference was especially notable for a special reason.
“People have told me that they’re going to bring their children and their grandchildren here today [to watch the conference],” he said. “It’s the young people who are leading us now.”
According to Honeman, the movement has been uplifted by younger generations who havetaken it upon themselves to march in the streets in the name of justice and equality.
Although this isn’t the first time, nor the last time, that people will be fighting against racism, Brown said, something about the current movement feels different to her.
“I listened to this generation marching in the streets and declaring that they will no longer engage in this process of the ‘othering,’ and they are saying that being Black is not the problem, the racially oppressive system that continues racial justice is,” she said. “And that is amazing and beautiful.”