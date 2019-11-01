The dogs killed the raccoon on Poole Road, west of Md. 97 and near Stoner Avenue, but because both dogs were up to date on their rabies vaccinations, the pair will only require a booster shot and the dogs owners will not require treatment, according to a Carroll County Health Department news release. But health officials do want to make anyone in the vicinity who could have been exposed to the raccoon — or have had a pet exposed — aware of the risks and what to do if they had an interaction with rabid wildlife.