Westminster man charged with assault

A Westminster man was arrested Aug. 14 after allegedly assaulting a woman.
Gascon Appiah Quaicoe, 25, of the 100 block of Charles St., Westminster, is charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to electronic court records.
According to charging documents, Westminster police responded around 10:27 p.m. to a home in Westminster and meet with Quaicoe, who allegedly told police that he had hit a woman. The woman allegedly told police that Quaicoe had not hit her, according to charging documents.
Quaicoe then allegedly told police that he had pushed the woman and that he wanted police to “lock him up,” according to charging documents.
Quaicoe was arrested and released the same day on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records, and has trial scheduled for Oct. 16 in Carroll County District Court.
No one answered at the number on record for Quaicoe.