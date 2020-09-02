‘Quack Attack’ sightings reported in Mount Airy ― ahead of inaugural Duck Race

To help promote the event, Walters said a small group of community members ― herself and Wendy Study from the rotary club, along with Matthew Heard and Terry Baker from the fire company ― have been planting ducks in people’s yards. The ducks also come with a flyer, Walters said, letting the resident know the race is coming next month, should they wish to donate or enter for a chance to adopt their own duck (the rubber variety) for the competition.