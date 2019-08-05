Microbiologist with South Carroll roots to publish book on ‘the curious forces that make us who we are’

Bill Sullivan is reading your mind. And your gut. And the Toxoplasma parasites that might be in your brain.
His first book “Pleased to Meet Me: Genes, Germs, and the Curious Forces That Make Us Who We Are" is set for release Tuesday. Aug. 6. It will be available through major booksellers and libraries.
“I think the revelations, even though they’re startling, are going to be enjoyable for people to learn about, because there’s a lot of 'Aha’ or ‘Eureka’ moments in the book where you’ll notice a little quirk that you have, or a friend has ... and I’m going to tell you exactly why they behave that way, or why you behave that way,” he said.
Though he now serves as a professor at the Indiana University School of Medicine, Sullivan has Carroll roots, graduating from South Carroll High School in 1988.
The Times caught up with Sullivan to ask about writing science for the everyday reader and how your gut biome affects your brain. (Minor editing has been done for length and clarity.)
Q: How did it compare to write as opposed to maybe an article for a science publication?
A: Well, obviously, it takes much longer because it’s a much deeper dive into the content of the material. When you’re just doing articles and blogs, they tend to be 1,000, 1,500 words, which is a good and a bad thing. You can write something pretty quickly. It doesn’t take a whole lot of research. But then again, there’s a lot more, you might want to say that you just don’t have the freedom to do it because of the word count restrictions.
Q: Did you feel like you’ve got more of a back and forth editing process as well?
A: First of all, my agent helped me weed out a lot of bad jokes that I put in there. Some of them remain. But she got rid of a lot of the bad ones. ... Scientists talk in a very funny language, it’s almost like a language of their own. So it’s really good to have people outside or only familiar with science on the periphery, to read this material to make sure that non-scientists will understand it, which is a really critical thing that is helpful in doing the mass market publication like this.
And they inject some fantastic questions, things that you might not have thought of as an author, or things that you took for granted or assumed everybody knew.
Q: When in your researching process, did you know that this concept could make a whole book?
A: I’ve kind of been blogging and writing articles about these so-called “hidden forces” that I described in the book, that alter or influence our personality and behavior.
One of the ones that I talked about, a little bit about in the book is this parasite called Toxoplasma gondii, which actually has infected one third of the world’s population, and most people don’t even know it. ... .And then there’s studies that are emerging that suggests that this parasite, which does go to the brain, and stays there the rest of your life, can be influencing your behavior. So that’s the parasite I’ve been studying in my lab for about 20 years now.
But just on a more basic level, I’ve always wondered why people do some of the strange things that they do, myself included. We all have our goofy quirks and dark sides. And I wanted to understand some of the biological reasons why I do weird things, or why other people do things that I wouldn’t dream of doing.
Q: Do you feel like you are joining a long tradition of people who ask “Why do we do what we do?”
A: I do; however, I’m approaching it from a scientific perspective. This used to be [and] still is the domain of philosophers, theologians. ... But I wanted to get deep down below into the biology of why we do these things. And it’s not a simple answer.
All personality and behavior is complex. It is built off a variety of things that include our genes and the way the environment interacts with our genes, which is a new science called epigenetics. I look at the microbiome, which are the trillions of bacteria in our gut and how they affect our brain. And included in the microbes is the Toxoplasma parasite I alluded to earlier. And then I do a little neuroscience, digging into our subconscious, where there’s a lot of activity that’s going on under the hood, that we’re not consciously aware of, that is clearly influencing our actions.
Q: That sounds very interesting.
A: I’m very happy to hear that. My hope is that a lot of people read this, because I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding in terms of how people function, you know, basic personality and behavior.
We really don’t give that too much thought. We think it’s a domain that we’re in control of. But what I found during the research of this book, is there are a lot of things about us that are totally, totally beyond our control. And that’s a little unsettling and surprising.
But I end the book with a chapter called “Meet your future.” And it outlines how this knowledge is actually very powerful, and how we as the human race can move forward using this knowledge to improve both our personal behaviors as well as the behavior at the level of society.
Q: Can I switch gears a little bit and ask you about your Carroll County connection?
A: I grew up in Carroll County. I was born in Baltimore ... western Maryland, at Frostburg State University is where I did my undergrad work. I went to Mount Airy Middle School, and then went to South Carroll High and graduated class of 1988. As an ’80s kid, there’s a lot of ’80s references in my book. I tried to inject a lot of pop culture to keep things interesting and readable.
Q: Do you have any formative memories from when you were younger that got you into the realm of science?
A: At South Carroll, I still remember my science teachers. And I thought they were wonderful. They introduced me to this ... systematic way of critically thinking about the world. Those were the people who planted those initial seeds to get me wondering about things from a scientific perspective.
Q: Is there a specific audience for the book?
A: I wrote this with the hope that my parents would understand it, and they’re not science people. My wish is that it reaches a very general audience. I wrote this on purpose to be very clear, very accessible, and fun to read. ... So yeah, I wrote it for everybody. It’s it’s in the genre of pop science. But it’s very much like a self help or philosophy type of book as well.
For more information about Sullivan and his work, visit authorbillsullivan.com.