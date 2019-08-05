Microbiologist with South Carroll roots to publish book on ‘the curious forces that make us who we are’

All personality and behavior is complex. It is built off a variety of things that include our genes and the way the environment interacts with our genes, which is a new science called epigenetics. I look at the microbiome, which are the trillions of bacteria in our gut and how they affect our brain. And included in the microbes is the Toxoplasma parasite I alluded to earlier. And then I do a little neuroscience, digging into our subconscious, where there’s a lot of activity that’s going on under the hood, that we’re not consciously aware of, that is clearly influencing our actions.