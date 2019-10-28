A: A couple of big things really stand out. First, specialization in specific sports has changed. We do not have nearly the number of two- or three-sport athletes that we have had in the past. This is disappointing to me. For 97%, high school is the last time we get to play organized sports. Everyone is so worried about the scholarship, or playing at this school. I wish kids would enjoy themselves where they are, and not be so worried about the “next” step. With social media, everyone is so caught up in stats, recruiting stars, and doing what, they are not enjoying the moment they are in.