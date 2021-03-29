Q&A: Manchester Valley grad Lizzie Colson, lacrosse standout at Maryland, reflects on career, her podcast

A: My recovery, like any injury recovery, did not come without its ups and downs. Thankfully, I was blessed with the best support staff including friends, family, trainers, psychologists, etc., who all helped get me back to my highest level of play. The rehab process consists of countless hours in physical therapy, setting goals, crushing goals and many, many tears along the way. I was on crutches for eight weeks during the summer and let me just say, “crutching” through the sand in a locked out brace is less than ideal. When I got back to school, I was still in the earliest stages of my recovery, focusing mostly on quad control and getting my knee bent to 90 degrees. It took me six months until I was able to run again and that was one of the hardest parts. I missed physical activity so much and even though PT was extremely hard both physically and mentally, it was not the type of activity I was used to. This lack of activity and separation from my team missing practice for PT and doctor’s appointments, led to a downward spiral and I was hurting. Reluctantly, I began to meet with Dr. Michelle Garvin, our sports psychologist at Maryland. We met a few times a week for multiple weeks until I began to feel better. Agreeing to meet with Dr. Garvin was a turning point in my recovery and growth. I learned an enormous amount about myself and who I wanted to be as a player, leader, friend and teammate. When COVID hit in March, I was at a point in my recovery where I could pretty much do physical therapy on my own. I was running and in the early stages of cutting so I was starting to feel like an athlete again. Quarantine was a blessing in disguise for me because I had nothing to do but train and get stronger at home. By the time I got back to school and playing I was stronger, fitter and faster than I was prior to my injury.