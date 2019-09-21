Q&A: Katie Zaferes overcame serious injury to claim triathlon world title

A: As a result of the crash, before the race I was feeling a bit more concerned and just nervous for how the race was going to go. Although I had physically recovered well, there were parts of the Grand Final course that were quite technical and mentally I was more fearful than I would have been if I hadn’t crashed the race before. However, whenever these thoughts [crept] in I did my best to manage them and refocus on my strengths and preparation. After winning the world title, I was elated! It’s a goal that I’ve had and an achievement that almost seems unreal. It was extra special and meaningful to win the Grand Final as well as take the overall as it made the race seem that much more momentous. I LOVE that I got to share it with my parents and my husband Tommy at the race and it’s a memory I will cherish forever.