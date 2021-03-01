Q&A: Karen Barbour, longtime small-business owner in Westminster, named to national advisory board

A: When I started my business I wrote down on paper for a nearly a week that I wanted to help children in Maryland. That week, the Muscular Dystrophy of Maryland knocked on my door and asked if I would participate in their Lock-Up, where the local police escort you to a local restaurant to phone your network to raise “bail” money. I raised $3,000 the first time. By the fifth year, I was raising over $20,000. In 2008, the MDA asked if I could step it up. So, with the help of Gaines & Company, Inc. (one of my first bonding clients by the way), we co-founded Party For A Cure. The first year we only raised $34,000. Lee Gaines remained as an active board member until 2016. By then Joe Laney of MT Laney Co., Inc. (Sykesville) and John Vardavas, CPA of Vantage Point Valuations (Harford County) signed on as board members. We decided in 2017 to form our own non-profit as we wanted to make sure the proceeds of our gala went directly to individuals and families in need. None of the board members receive any income from the gala and contribute significantly to event each year. Since its beginning we have raised $1.2 million. Our next gala is slated for Sept. 23 at Turf Valley. We hope by then to have an in-person event and raise more money for our mission. In 2010, I won the MDA’s their Shining Star Award. It is an award chosen by the families of MDA. I showcase the award still today. Lee Gaines, also won the award and continues to be a large and dedicated contributor to the event along with Myrt and David Gaines and their families. We have had support from Jennifer Gilbert for eight years, followed by Bruce Cunningham of Fox 45 and Denise Koch of WJZ. Our event is rather unique as we have the children and families attend. They tell their story and meet the attendees at the event. We learn a lot from them and the energy of our emcees, and music by the Ruxtones always brings a Hollywood touch to the event. We are raising funds now for the Eggers’ Family in Cecil County. We are funding a 630-square foot addition to create room for their two children afflicted with Duchenne’s disease. They have taken in a child with the same disease as their mother is quite ill. We have most of the materials and are looking for a contractor to begin work. For more information on our non-profit and the Eggers, please visit our website at www.pfac-md.org