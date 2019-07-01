Handler of retired Carroll County Sheriff's Office K-9 dog talks about the job

A: Nothing about the job is easy, but it’s rewarding. It’s sad to say, but I have spent more time with Buhl than my own children. Buhl was with me for 12 hours a day/night in a patrol car and then went home with me. I love dogs and have enjoyed working with them. We had our great days, and we had our bad days. There is a lot of blood, sweat, and tears that go into being a K-9 handler. I will never forget how much work and dedication goes into making an efficient K-9 team. The one thing I will not miss is Buhl jumping into a pond or river while on duty. Then getting back in the patrol car soaking wet and just drenching myself, computer and everything else in the car when he shakes. I won’t miss that one bit.