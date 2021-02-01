Q&A: Liberty High’s Joe Zaccagnini on how COVID-19 has affected wrestling, the sport’s evolution, Carroll County’s tradition

A: I think the biggest difference is the way we run practices. To help reduce close contacts we typically have our wrestlers work with the same guys every practice. It makes it easier if an athlete is feeling unwell to look back and see who they have practiced with for the past few days. We do occasionally switch up partners when guys are absent or have injuries, but most of the team is working with same guys every day. That’s really difficult for doing live matches because you want to change up partners so your athletes can wrestle someone with a different wrestling style or different body type. We have also had to split the team into two practice groups which makes it difficult to truly bond as a team. Especially for the new guys in the program, they got to the first dual [meet] of the year and didn’t really know the whole team yet. The disinfecting and cleaning of mats has always been a part of wrestling so that hasn’t really changed for us, besides we are cleaning more often, we clean the mats before, in between and after each practice.