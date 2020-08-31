Q&A: Union Bridge resident JK Ferrell is Arc Baltimore award winner for career excellence

A: It was in Hawaii, so that was terrific in itself. Otherwise, it was interesting to meet folks from many “Pacific Rim” countries, trying to accomplish the same thing we were doing in Maryland, that is, supporting/serving people with disabilities, but with their own cultural flavors. My topic was “Teaching Emergency Readiness to People with Disabilities.” I admit feeling a bit sheepish about delivering that topic in a state that experiences earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tropical storms on a regular basis, while I came from Maryland where the threat of snow sends people into a panic ... but it was well received, so that was good. The most interesting person I met was Kim Peek, the guy on which the movie “Rain Man” was based.