Q&A: Giuliano Celenza on pro career with Baltimore Blast, coaching kids at Gerstell Academy

At UMBC, Celenza helped lead the Retrievers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1999, and was a two-time Northeast Conference Player of the Year and two-time UMBC Outstanding Athlete of the Year in 1999 and 2000. He was drafted by the Blast in the 2001 Maryland Indoor Soccer League draft, and played a role in winning five championships with the Blast. He retired in 2011 after compiling 426 points (309 goals) in 11 years.