Q&A: Fleming takes role of CCVESA President

Elections for the new officers of the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (CCVESA) were held in June as Carroll County took another step toward the countywide fire and EMS system that has been in the works for about a decade.
Bruce Fleming of Sykesville was named the organization’s new president, succeeding Don Fair. Dennis Brothers was named first vice president, Susan Mott was named second vice president, Marianne Warehime was named secretary and Mary Carol Stiffler was named treasurer.
The Times caught up with Fleming to ask about the challenges and plans for the next few months.
Q: How long have you been an emergency responder? And for which departments?
A: Thirty-three years [with the] Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department
Q: I understand the election process for CCVESA officers was different this year because of COVID-19. How was that conducted this year?
A: We were not able to have our annual convention in May. So the elections were conducted at the June meeting which was conducted on the platform go-to-meeting because we were not able to meet in person.
Q: When did/do you start your duties as president?
A: Normally the president takes over at the convention and literally runs the meeting after the elections are conducted. Since the outgoing president was the host for the June meeting online, he finished the meeting and I took over as the new president the next day June 2.
Q: What is the basic description of that role?
A: The president shall preside at all meetings and conventions, appoint committees, make a report at the annual convention and perform other duties as may be required by the association, [according to the] CCVESA Bylaws.
Q: Carroll County just named Robert McCoy it’s very first Fire/EMS Director. Is he someone you expect to be working with a lot over the coming months?
A: Absolutely, the selection of the director is the next step in the process of creating the Carroll County career fire/EMS department which was requested by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Service Association (CCVESA) over four years ago.
Q: What are some of the biggest topics on CCVESA’s plate over the next few months?
A: The budget is our biggest challenge with the effects of loss of income from fundraising and other factors. We also will be working with the new director and how all the puzzle pieces will fit together in our new normal.