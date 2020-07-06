Q&A: Westminster High School graduate Evan Warren set for Naval Academy’s ‘Plebe Summer'

A: This offseason has been pretty interesting — I’ve had a lot more time to train but had to get a little more creative with my workouts because of the pandemic. I was lucky that my teammate and holder, Levi Brodman, had a home gym where we could lift while maintaining social distance. We put in a lot of work this offseason before he headed to the Air Force Academy. I have been doing my on-field work with coach Kirk Maggio and his son Dom, who just recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens. They’re very knowledgeable about kicking and punting, and they have helped me refine my technique before I head to Navy. I also have to give a shout-out to my dad and brother here; my on-field sessions would have been a lot more difficult if I had to shag my own footballs. This offseason hasn’t gone the way I originally envisioned, but I’ve been able to get myself in great shape.