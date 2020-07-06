Q&A: Westminster High School graduate Evan Warren set for Naval Academy’s ‘Plebe Summer'

Evan Warren, a June Westminster High School graduate, stood out on the football field where he helped the Owls’ offense by kicking field goals and extra points during games. The perennial all-county selection has been just as effective in the classroom.
Warren, who left Thursday for the U.S. Naval Academy’s summertime training session required for all incoming freshmen, piled up awards and scholarships along the way. Recently, he earned the Student Athlete Scholarship for Section 2 by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. Warren’s application was in competition with others from Delaware, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Among Warren’s many other accomplishments, he was one of nine high school seniors from the Baltimore area to receive the 2020 Minds in Motion Scholar-Athlete Scholarship by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association. He’s also a former student representative to the Carroll County Board of Education.
The Times caught up with Warren before he headed off to Annapolis to talk about his football career, making the preparations for the Naval Academy’s “Plebe Summer,” and whether he thinks there will be college football played this fall.
Q: Is there one scholarship or award you’re most proud of?
A: I’m extremely honored and grateful every time I’m considered for an award or scholarship, and I can’t discount how thankful I am to each organization that has named me a winner. If I have to choose just one, the award I’m most proud of is being named to the National Football Foundation’s 2020 Team of Distinction. This award is a reflection of all I’ve done on the football field, in the classroom, and in my community, which makes it very meaningful to me. I was selected from a pool of very talented and qualified scholar-athletes, many of which I got to meet firsthand at the Greater Baltimore Chapter banquet, and I’m very proud to represent our region on the national stage. The 82 honorees named to the 2020 Team of Distinction will be part of a permanent digital display at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, which is really unique and exciting.
Q: Do you have a football memory that stands out above the rest?
A: I can’t say I have one specific memory that stands out above the rest because I’ve had so many great experiences with the Westminster football program. I’ll never forget how it feels to kick on Friday nights at Ruby Field, but my favorite memories are definitely found in the interactions I’ve had with my coaches and teammates. During my three years on varsity I made friendships that’ll last a lifetime and I’ll cherish the small moments that made up those three seasons. I’m proud of all of the Westminster football teams I’ve been a part of and what we were able to accomplish each year.
Q: What have you been doing during the offseason to stay in kicking shape?
A: This offseason has been pretty interesting — I’ve had a lot more time to train but had to get a little more creative with my workouts because of the pandemic. I was lucky that my teammate and holder, Levi Brodman, had a home gym where we could lift while maintaining social distance. We put in a lot of work this offseason before he headed to the Air Force Academy. I have been doing my on-field work with coach Kirk Maggio and his son Dom, who just recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens. They’re very knowledgeable about kicking and punting, and they have helped me refine my technique before I head to Navy. I also have to give a shout-out to my dad and brother here; my on-field sessions would have been a lot more difficult if I had to shag my own footballs. This offseason hasn’t gone the way I originally envisioned, but I’ve been able to get myself in great shape.
Q: What are your expectations coming in as a kicker for Navy’s football team?
A: I’m really looking forward to the football experience at the Naval Academy. It’s going to be difficult initially because I don’t know if I’ll be able to practice kicking over the six weeks of Plebe Summer, but I’m going to do my best to stay in kicking shape heading into team camp. The plebes are also entering team camp a week later than everyone else because of our Plebe Summer being pushed back a week due to the pandemic. We have a number of kickers on the roster but I’m up for the challenge. I see myself contending for the kickoff and field goal responsibilities. Whatever my role is with the team, I’m going to contribute in every way possible.
Q: Are you looking forward to “Plebe Summer” before becoming a midshipman?
A: I can’t wait to get started and I know I’ll come out of the summer a stronger person, both mentally and physically. I’m bummed we’re not getting the same experience as past classes due to the pandemic and new precautions being taken, but luckily we’ll still be getting most of the same instruction. I’m looking forward to meeting new people, learning new skills, and becoming the best version of myself. I honestly think the scariest part may have been shaving my head, and now that I’ve gone through with that I’m ready to face any challenge that comes my way.
Q: Do you think there will be college football in 2020 during the pandemic?
A: I’m not sure if we’ll have a college football season in 2020. It’s disheartening to see cases rising again in many parts of the country, and while losing my season would be devastating, the safety of college athletes as well as the entire American population comes first. The pandemic is real and needs to be taken seriously. That being said, I know Navy football will be prepared for a 2020 football season, and so will I.