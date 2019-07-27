Q&A: Prosecutor Courtney Colonese on recent award, the legal field and interacting with Carroll residents

Prosecutor Courtney Colonese, senior assistant state’s attorney in the Major Offender Unit of the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, recently received the Victoria F. Gelfman Legal Excellence Award for 2019.
Hillary Gelfman, one of Victoria Gelfman’s sisters, presented the award to Colonese at the at the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association annual conference for prosecutors from Maryland. The award recognizes a young prosecutor who “demonstrates outstanding leadership and contributions to the legal profession and community,” according to a news release.
“Gelfman was an assistant state’s attorney for Howard County, which was her dream job, from September 2010 until August 2014. At the age of 31, Ms. Gelfman tragically died from leukemia,” according to the release. The recipient also receives a $5,000 cash award.
The Times caught up with Colonese to learn about how she started in the legal field and what it’s like prosecuting in Carroll County.
Q: What was your reaction to the award?
A: Being a prosecutor is a passion of mine, so receiving the Victoria F. Gelfman Legal Excellence Award was an honor. I have worked really hard during my time at the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, and it is a great feeling to know that your supervisors believe in you and will give you opportunities to grow.
Q: What, in general, are your duties as a senior assistant state’s attorney in the Major Offender Unit?
A: On most days I am working on felony cases, typically ranging from distribution of drugs to first-degree assault. Depending on the stage of the case, that could mean reviewing a case to determine whether or not to indict on felony charges through the grand jury process, or it could mean looking at a felony case that I’ve already indicted and determining what we need to do going forward to make this the best case it can possibly be if it goes to trial. On other days, I will be in court litigating motions or trying a case.
Q: In the description for the Gelfman award, it says that the award is for a younger prosecutor. Was there a moment or a mentor that inspired you to join the legal profession?
A: I have wanted to be a lawyer since participating in my first debate in Social Studies class in eighth grade. It’s a cheesy story, but it’s the truth!
Q: Does being younger ever present any challenges on the job?
A: Being younger presents challenges in the sense that it’s impossible to learn everything there is to know about being a good prosecutor from a book or research. The more you are in court, and the more cases you handle, the more experience you get, and the more confidence you get in your work product and your ability to navigate complicated issues.
Q: What are some of the most satisfying moments as a prosecutor?
A: It is very satisfying getting a ruling or a verdict back in the State’s favor after putting in a lot of hard work and time into preparing, organizing, and presenting a case. Knowing that hard work has paid off in a way that benefits the community at large is a great feeling.
Q: Are there aspects of being a prosecutor in Carroll County that are unique, or at least different from other places in Maryland?
A: Being a prosecutor in the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office is unique from other counties because we interact with the community outside of the courtroom. We do a lot of community and outreach events that allow us to meet and connect with the community outside of the office. Getting to know the members of the community that we represent when we prosecute criminal cases has been a pleasure.
Q: Is there anything about your line of work that the general public may not realize that you want them to know?
A: It is important for the general public to know that the process leading up to the ultimate trial or hearing in a case is thoughtful and time-consuming. Each decision to indict a case, each strategic decision in preparation for trial, and each interview conducted is the product of a great deal of thought and consideration. Once a trial has come to fruition, a lot of background work and attention to detail have gotten the case to that point.