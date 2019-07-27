Q&A: Prosecutor Courtney Colonese on recent award, the legal field and interacting with Carroll residents

A: On most days I am working on felony cases, typically ranging from distribution of drugs to first-degree assault. Depending on the stage of the case, that could mean reviewing a case to determine whether or not to indict on felony charges through the grand jury process, or it could mean looking at a felony case that I’ve already indicted and determining what we need to do going forward to make this the best case it can possibly be if it goes to trial. On other days, I will be in court litigating motions or trying a case.