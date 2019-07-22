Q&A: Artist Dominic Jones on his life, his career and his Sykesville mural project

A: “I’m a family of seven – I have a wife, four boys and one girl. I have two sons that are 13 and 14, one is 9 and one is 8 and I have a daughter that’s 10. I have a big family. They love and they enjoy painting, I actually have pictures of them up there helping me out. They all love what I do, and they find it amusing just to sit down and watch me create things so, they go with me on jobs. Also, my wife, she’s the manager of the business, she manages all my finances and my taxes and things like that. She keeps all my bookings and stuff – she keeps everything together on that end so I can just focus on my craft everything. I can’t say enough about how blessed I am.”