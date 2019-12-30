A: We originally started as Musclemine over six years ago in a 1,800-square-foot basement. Within a year we moved to the Fairground Village Shopping Center, when in August 2017 the TownMall invited us to take over the old Gold’s Gym location. On Jan. 1, 2018, The Gym opened at the TownMall, with Musclemine having its own space for our strongman competitors. In July 2019 we expanded classes to include Les Mills’ programs, a company that specializes in group fitness. Our instructors are trained and certified by Les Mills. The Gym has always been 24/7 for members, and we are still local family owned and operated.