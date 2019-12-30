With the celebration of the new year often comes the making of resolutions. Some strive to save money, others to learn a new skill, but each year, a particularly popular resolution seems to involve hitting the gym.
The Carroll County Times connected with mother-and-son duo Sue and Phil Gruentzel, co-owners of a local gym — The Gym, in the TownMall of Westminster — to learn what it takes to commit to a healthier lifestyle.
Q: What is The Gym’s history in Westminster?
A: We originally started as Musclemine over six years ago in a 1,800-square-foot basement. Within a year we moved to the Fairground Village Shopping Center, when in August 2017 the TownMall invited us to take over the old Gold’s Gym location. On Jan. 1, 2018, The Gym opened at the TownMall, with Musclemine having its own space for our strongman competitors. In July 2019 we expanded classes to include Les Mills’ programs, a company that specializes in group fitness. Our instructors are trained and certified by Les Mills. The Gym has always been 24/7 for members, and we are still local family owned and operated.
Q: Many people make New Year’s resolutions to live healthier lives. How can The Gym help someone meet their New Year’s resolution to be fit?
A: As a 24/7 gym, a member always has access to their workout. Being able to come at times that are convenient helps. We have in-house trainers at reasonable fees for the member who needs the one-on-one help and motivation. Classes are held in the a.m. and p.m. The Gym offers a Kid Zone for moms and dads who need to bring their child.
Q: Do you see an increase in gym membership after Jan. 1? When does that number start to peter out, if at all?
A: Definitely! Our membership increases in December with college students returning home for the holidays. Membership increases with the New Year’s resolutions, and the majority who sign up in January retain their membership throughout the year.
Q: What advice would you give to people when the set New Year’s resolutions regarding health and wellness?
A: Join a class, or two, three, four. It has to become a habit and lifestyle change that a person is willing to commit to. With classes we have found a person enjoys the social aspect, makes friendships, and is encouraged to succeed and is held accountable. Our instructors build a community, get to know their members; class members know each other and help each other stick to their goals.
Q: What should new gym-goers know about The Gym’s atmosphere? Is there gym etiquette people should be aware of?
A: Members vary on their workouts from cardio-only to lifting hundreds of pounds. Every person has the option to take their workout to the level that works for them. As a family gym, members are encouraged to work with others and treat everyone with respect.
Q: On a personal note, what are your New Year’s resolutions?
A: My personal goal for this year is to start back with a regular routine, and to deadlift a personal best of 750 pounds. Our family was blessed with a new baby girl this past September, and between her and her brother I’ve been more motivated to hang out with them than lift. I guess it’s time for the trainer to start taking his own advice, and make time for my own health as well! —Phil
My goal is to take time to do cardio and at least two classes a week. I found it has helped with not only weight, but also blood pressure. —Sue