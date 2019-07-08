Q&A: Taneytown police officer, Facebook account manager aims to 'humanize the badge'

A: One post, in particular, stands out. In January this year, we posted a video of a near miss with a deer from one of our police car dashcams. The video was seen around the country on the internet and made it on to several international news sites. One of my favorite posts is when we gave alternatives to committing a crime when it was very cold outside like binge-watching Netflix or watching “Cops.” On that particular post, I collaborated in part with my Facebook manager counterpart [Officer Alex Sirois] at the Mount Airy Police Department.