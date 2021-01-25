Q&A: Outgoing city administrator shares her experiences from working in Westminster

A: Working together with the mayor, the members of the Common Council, and the city staff, we’ve accomplished a lot over the past four years, and I’m proud of the role that I played in moving the organization and the community forward. One of the projects that I really enjoyed working on was the 45 West Main Renovation Project. One of the first tasks that the Mayor and Common Council assigned to me was to negotiate the terms of the City’s acquisition of the former BB&T Bank building. I’ve been involved in every facet of the project, from helping to select the project architect and the general contractor to picking out the building furniture package. I’m glad that I’ll have the opportunity to finalize the relocation of the city’s administrative staff to the new location before my departure in May. I’m also pleased that the Mayor and Common Council were open to my idea of creating a strategic plan to serve as a road map for the city government, beginning in calendar year 2018.