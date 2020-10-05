Q&A: Retiring county government bureau chief Clay Black a public servant who sought to ‘help everyone’

A: I retired Sept. 30, 2020. I look forward to having more time to be with my beautiful wife, Brenda. We have two dogs, Buffie and Tony and they will enjoy having me home more. Initially, I have a second rotator cuff surgery scheduled in early October and will be out of commission for eight weeks with physical therapy afterwards. Once I’ve recovered, my days, God-willing, are going to be filled with golfing, bike riding, hiking, reading, traveling, camping, grilling, volunteering in the community, visiting and helping my mother, and assisting my wife in promoting her new book. I grew up in Manchester and my wife grew up in the Westminster area so we have a genuine love and appreciation for Carroll County. We have family and friends in the county and we have favorite stores and businesses in the county; therefore, we plan to continue staying connected to magnificent Carroll County for many years.