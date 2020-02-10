A: I have been the county watershed restoration engineer for six years working directly for Gale. There isn’t anyone else in my 27-year career who I have respected more as a boss or co-worker. Gale has a passion for life, work, and the people around her that is infectious and inspiring. As an engineer, my focus is often technical in nature. Gale taught me to look beyond the immediate technical issues and see the big picture, how they impact people, and how to work as a team to resolve them. I have been blessed to work with Gale and to have her as a friend.