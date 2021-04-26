Q&A: Anderson helps care for Carroll Community College students’ mental health

A: The college has an existing relationship with BHS. Most of our students can receive five free confidential counseling sessions by requesting a referral from the office of Student Care and Integrity. We expect to enhance our Student Assistance Program (SAP) soon to allow for 24/7 confidential access, live chat, and additional support resources. Our office will continue to make referrals on behalf of students through our internal reporting system. Students often experience crisis after hours or on the weekend, so we are excited that expanded accessibility will enable immediate response for our students at their most critical times.