Q&A: Habitat for Humanity board member Sharon Tillman discusses bed and breakfast, ReStore

A: As more people walk through the doors of the ReStore, more people learn about what Habitat for Humanity does and how we help communities grow. The Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County staff, board and volunteers are all dedicated to each and every person across Carroll County. Housing is the priority — and donating to and shopping at ReStore are ways we can all help our neighbors and those living in the shadows obtain affordable and quality housing. That is the mission. I have not been a Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County volunteer for very long, but having met our homeowners, and witnessed the hard work of our volunteers to bring this store online, I know in my heart that Carroll County is already better for it. And, with a new duplex home in the works in Taneytown, the future is bright for more families.