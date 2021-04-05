Q&A: Gerstell Academy sophomore Marley Saunders on playing for U.S. Virgin Islands U17 women’s national basketball team

Marley Saunders started playing basketball when she was 7 years old. The sophomore at Gerstell Academy in Finksburg said she spent a lot of time in the gym playing with her older sister, Breya, who was 15 at the time. She was inspired to be just like Breya, playing in AAU tournaments and creating new friendships.
Saunders, a Catonsville native, joined her first AAU travel team when she was in third grade and continued to improve her skills through the years. The Falcons standout was recently invited to join the U.S. Virgin Islands U-17 Women’s National Basketball Team after completing a stellar freshman season.
Saunders posted 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game in 2019. This season, the guard averaged 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. The Times caught up with her to talk about what inspired her to start playing basketball, the U.S. Virgin Islands team, and more.
Q: What was it like playing basketball this season during the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: It was challenging adjusting to a shorter season with some games on the verge of being canceled because of COVID-19 regulations. With all of the precautions taking place surrounding COVID-19 and youth sports, my team did a great job adjusting to new rules such as playing with masks.
Q: How did you feel when you found out you were invited to join the U.S. Virgin Islands U17 Women’s National Basketball Team?
A: When I first heard the news of making the U.S. Virgin Islands U17 Women’s National Basketball Team, I was extremely excited. This opportunity will allow me to experience what it’s like playing overseas at a young age. I’m also looking forward to meeting other members of the team that have the same cultural background as me. It’s definitely a very surreal moment.
Q: Your sister and grandfather both played for U.S. Virgin Islands basketball teams. What does it mean to you to join them in representing the Virgin Islands as a member of the U17 women’s team?
A: It really means a lot to be able to follow in my sister and grandfather’s footsteps to represent the Virgin Islands. Many of my family members still live in the Virgin Islands including my grandparents, so St. Thomas is like my second home so it makes me proud to represent my family and the Virgin Islands playing a sport that I love.
Q: When is the national team’s first event and what are you most looking forward to?
A: Our first event is on April 28th, 2021 in Nicaragua. I am looking forward to the experience and what it’s like playing overseas. I’m also looking forward to putting what I have learned in Spanish class to use.
Q: How would you best describe your experience playing basketball for Gerstell through your first two years?
A: As a player, I have mostly improved at attacking the rim and embracing contact. My confidence has also improved within the past two years and has helped me become a better leader for my teammates on and off the court.