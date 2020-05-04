Q & A: Westminster officer talks policing in the time of a pandemic

A: Typically, on a normal day we are assigned to certain areas of Westminster City and we are responsible for patrolling those areas. So that entails checking different properties, making traffic stops, responding to calls. You know, dealing with the citizens, our department is big on the community aspect, so walking by foot in our areas, bike patrol, things like that. Since COVID-19, it’s changed quite a bit actually. ... Calls that we’re able to take as reports over the phone, we’re now always taking them over the phone. We aren’t doing as much traffic, just pulling over cars that are a public safety issue. We aren’t going into as many businesses. We still are checking on businesses that are open. But you know, obviously wearing our mask and things like that. We don’t meet with [other officers] in the roll call room. ... And when we’re dealing with the public it is definitely different. One thing that is a big difference for me is just body language. So with a mask on, I can’t tell when somebody’s smiling ... it’s hard to tell how people are feeling, I think.