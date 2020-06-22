Q&A: Mount Airy Mayor Rockinberg on reading to youngsters during pandemic with help from Meatball, his dog

A: Elaina Wise Johnson (a local parent) approached me and asked if I would read a book to the children and it actually went so well, we decided to go ahead and do it every week. We got a lot of requests after the first reading, so we turned it into a regular series while the children were limited in other areas. We wanted to try to fill that with something different, something fun. In addition to the reading series, we also had the sidewalk chalk competition. So we were trying to as a town to come together and to fill some of the needs that were not being addressed due to the restrictions placed on us by the virus.