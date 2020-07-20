Q&A: Mark Goldstein, president of Carroll Hospital medical staff, elected during a pandemic

A: Yes, the work starts with staying well informed, which is a harder task than it sounds in this age of information glut. Unbiased public health information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, and from large centers of research like the National Institutes of Health are still the best resources for learning about this illness and its impact. I think what people need to appreciate is that medicine, and science in general, is constantly evolving — it is designed to be malleable. This is a good thing because as we learn more about a disease like COVID-19, we can challenge our prior assumptions and build new constructs. It may seem discouraging when an expert’s advice from February changes several months later in June, but this is actually how science works; we want advice to change as we gain more knowledge. In that respect, the best thing the people in the community can do to protect the hospital is avoid being vectors for transmission of this disease.