A: I think, first and foremost, listen to them and what they have to say. This survivor has chosen you to confide in because they feel safe enough to do so. I also think it is important to thank them for trusting you with this information. It is incredibly important not to victim-blame. Sometimes, people don’t realize they are victim-blaming. Victim-blaming is present in comments such as, “He’s such a great guy. There’s no way he would do that to you. What did you do to cause this?” or “Why don’t you just leave?” This may be the first time a survivor has chosen to talk to someone about this and your reaction can determine if they feel safe enough to confide in a stranger (such as someone on the hotline). If someone you love is confiding in you that they are being abused, you can always reach out to the hotline (call or text). We are more than happy to support loved ones as well with resources or advice on how to best support the survivor in your life.