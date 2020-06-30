Delayed Sykesville sanitation project complete, Schoolhouse Road pumping station in service

According to the release, the purpose of the project was to bypass and eliminate aging sections of the county’s sewer system in the southwest area of Sykesville. The project eliminated a major inflow and infiltration concern for the county staff. Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, previously told the Times that “frequent maintenance activity has been required in recent years to keep this sewer main in operation” and that the project would “provide adequate service to the western portion of the sewage service area for the foreseeable future.”