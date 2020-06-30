Delayed Sykesville sanitation project complete, Schoolhouse Road pumping station in service

A sanitation project in Sykesville that was delayed for seven months, necessitating the county commissioners to allocate more than $60,000 in extra funding in May, is complete.
The Carroll County Bureau of Utilities announced the completion of construction for the Schoolhouse Road Pumping Station and Force Main Project on June 26.
The pumping station is now in service and operational. The project included the construction of a sewer pump near the Schoolhouse Road cul-de-sac and 1,600 feet of sanitary force from the pump station to a manhole on Oklahoma Avenue, according to a release from Carroll County Utilities.
Last month, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners approved funding towards the project following a delay in construction. The project, which was started in November 2018, was delayed for seven months because of an issue in ownership of the roadway. This delay cost the original contractor, W.F. Delauter & Son, Inc., about $64,000.
According to the release, the purpose of the project was to bypass and eliminate aging sections of the county’s sewer system in the southwest area of Sykesville. The project eliminated a major inflow and infiltration concern for the county staff. Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, previously told the Times that “frequent maintenance activity has been required in recent years to keep this sewer main in operation” and that the project would “provide adequate service to the western portion of the sewage service area for the foreseeable future.”