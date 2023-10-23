Shoemaker says Carroll prosecutor and former assistant prosecutor cleared of misconduct allegations

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Allan Culver and former Deputy State’s Attorney Edward Coyne have been cleared of wrongdoing by Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker.

The Maryland State Prosecutor’s Office did not investigate Coyne or Culver during its 15-month probe into allegations of corruption by a county sheriff’s deputy. It was also alleged that the two prosecutors knew about accusations against the deputy, but did not alert defense attorneys about them. Shoemaker said since the investigation into the deputy was “inconclusive,” and he is back on the job, Culver will also return to regular duties.

“Due process has finally been served, and at long last the facts have come out, however, the process was slow and plodding and the folks in Carroll County were denied the services of a dedicated deputy and two seasoned prosecutors with over 43 years of experience combined in the interim,” Shoemaker said in the news release.

Issues for Culver and Coyne began when accusations against sheriff’s Deputy Sean Buenger were revealed at a May 2022 hearing. During that hearing then-county prosecutor Jen Brady told Circuit Judge Richard Titus that Buenger had made a false statement in an affidavit to secure a search warrant in February 2022 and that Buenger’s police powers were briefly suspended in March 2022.

Following Brady’s testimony, the county’s four circuit court judges announced on June 1, 2022, that they would refuse to hear cases presented by then-county prosecutor Coyne and then-acting state’s attorney Culver. Three days later Coyne resigned.

The judges said they made their decision because neither Coyne nor Culver had disclosed to defense attorneys that Buenger was suspected of corruption. Prosecutors are required by law to disclose such potentially exculpatory information to defense attorneys in order to help the attorneys fight their clients’ charges in court.

On Oct. 13, Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees issued a news release stating that Buenger, who is back to work, had been “exonerated” of corruption accusations by both the state prosecutor’s office and his office, after an internal investigation was conducted. DeWees clarified the statement on Oct. 16, to say that the prosecutor’s office investigation was “inconclusive.”

The Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor has refused to comment on the case.

Shoemaker stated in the Friday news release that the state prosecutor’s office determined that allegations involving Buenger’s conduct “could not be proven,” and that Culver and Coyne were cleared of wrongdoing.

Coyne, who owns Coyne Law, LLC in Ellicott City, said in the news release that he was disappointed in what he called an unfair rush to judgment that resulted in his resignation from the county.

“I have the reputation of being a fair and ethical attorney, which has been confirmed by the results of this investigation clearing me of any wrongdoing,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the people in the community with their legal needs.”

Culver stated in a news release from Shoemaker’s office that he’s glad the truth is out.

“I’m just ready to roll up my sleeves and get back into the courtroom full time,” Culver said. “I greatly appreciate all the folks who reached out over the last year and a half and expressed support knowing that I would never conduct myself in the way that was alleged.”

Culver was appointed acting state’s attorney in 2021, after Brian DeLeonardo, who had served as state’s attorney for six years, was selected by former Gov. Larry Hogan to be a circuit court judge. At the time, Culver was a deputy state’s attorney.

Culver did not run for Carroll County state’s attorney in the July 2022 primary election. Shoemaker won the Republican primary, defeating David Ellin. Shoemaker ran unopposed in the general election and became the new state’s attorney. Since that time, Culver has been working as a senior assistant state’s attorney for the county.

Shoemaker stated in an email Monday that during the investigation, Culver’s involvement in court cases has been limited to matters presided over by a visiting or retired judge. Now, his role will change.

“He has been an invaluable part of my executive team in helping the office to run effectively and efficiently,” Shoemaker said. “In that respect, his role won’t change. Now though, at long last he will be able to handle felonies set before the four circuit court judges.”