Sen. Justin Ready sponsors proposed bill to establish fundamental parents’ rights

State Sen. Justin Ready of Carroll County has co-sponsored a bill that would establish fundamental parents’ rights, including the right to direct a child’s education.

Senate Bill 566 states that a parent has “the fundamental right to direct the upbringing, education, care, and welfare of the parent’s child,” and prohibits the state from infringing on that right unless the state “can demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence certain factors.”

The Senate bill has been cross-filed with House Bill 666, sponsored by Frederick County Republican Del. April Miller. The House bill has a hearing Wednesday with the Judiciary Committee; the Senate bill will be presented March 15.

“We’re seeing sort of a disturbing trend of government thinking it knows best, and we want to be sure that it’s very clear that it’s a fundamental right of a parent to direct their children’s upbringing,” said Ready, a Republican and the minority whip in the Senate.

A previous iteration of the bill was introduced in 2020 by Dan Cox, the former gubernatorial candidate and Republican delegate representing Carroll and Frederick counties, according to the Maryland General Assembly website.

The current version of the bill is focused on the specific issue of a parent’s rights, Ready said.

“It’s a very simple bill, it should not be controversial,” Ready said. “It’s what we all know to be true about parents and their role.”

The measure includes exceptions for cases of abuse and would not overturn existing laws that guarantee certain rights to minors, Ready said.

Ready said he proposed the bill after being concerned about previously proposed state laws that would allow minors to consent to mental health counseling without their parents’ permission.

Kit Hart, chair of the Carroll County Chapter of Moms for Liberty, said in a news release that the proposed bills have her group’s support.

“We have seen a rapid deterioration of parental rights in our schools and health care settings and this legislation is necessary to make it abundantly clear that parents have the fundamental right to direct the upbringing of their children without interference from the state,” Hart said in the release. “This bill should garner support from both sides of the political aisle as we seek to protect the rights of all parents.”

Ready’s bill stands in stark contrast to Senate Bill 378, which would allow children 14 years and older to consent to vaccinations without parental consent. The bill, proposed by state Sen. Cheryl Kagan, a Montgomery County Democrat, will be heard by the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday.

Ready said his bill is at odds with Kagan’s and he does not expect both measures to pass.

“The idea that a 14-year-old should be able to consent to a vaccination or any kind of medical treatment without their parents knowing about it is ridiculous,” Ready said.

At the Carroll County Board of Education meeting Feb. 8, board member Donna Sivigny discussed SB 378. She said she is concerned about legal issues, loss of community trust and strained partnerships with local health departments that could occur if that bill is enacted.

Board member Steve Whisler said the measure, “would likely create a burden for schools and create a precedent keeping information about a child’s medical care from a parent or guardian.”

Superintendent Cynthia McCabe said Carroll County students do not receive vaccines without parental consent.